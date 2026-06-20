FIFA WC: Mighty Brazil beats Haiti 3-0 

Philadelphia, June 20:

Brazil secured their first victory of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a dominant 3-0 win over Haiti, climbing to the top of Group C.

Matheus Cunha starred for the five-time champions with a brilliant brace, while Vinicius Junior added another goal to seal the emphatic victory. Brazil produced a commanding first-half performance, leaving Haiti struggling to recover throughout the match.

After being held to a 1-1 draw against Morocco in their opening game, Brazil responded strongly to move to four points in the group. Morocco are level on points following their win over Scotland, while Scotland sit on three points.

Haiti, having suffered consecutive defeats, became the first team to be eliminated from the tournament.

The win marks a strong comeback for Brazil as they look to build momentum in the ongoing World Cup campaign.