Shashi Tharoor backs Modi over Trump meet

New Delhi, June 20:

The BJP has launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi following remarks surrounding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent interaction with former US President Donald Trump.

The controversy intensified after senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor publicly supported Prime Minister Modi, stating that national interest should take precedence over political differences in matters of foreign policy.

Tharoor’s remarks have triggered internal friction within the Congress, with the BJP seizing the opportunity to question Rahul Gandhi’s stance and leadership. BJP leaders accused Gandhi of undermining India’s diplomatic efforts while contrasting his position with Tharoor’s more supportive approach.

The meeting between Modi and Trump has drawn significant political attention, with differing narratives emerging from both ruling and opposition camps.

As the debate continues, the episode has once again highlighted divisions within the Congress party while giving the BJP fresh ammunition ahead of upcoming political battles.