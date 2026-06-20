TVK membership crosses 2 cr mark

Chennai, June 20:

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), founded by actor-turned-politician Vijay, has crossed the significant milestone of 2 crore members, further consolidating its position as a major political force in Tamil Nadu.

Vijay, once one of the leading stars of the Tamil film industry, launched the party on February 2, 2024.

In its very first electoral outing in the recent Assembly elections, TVK made a remarkable impact by winning 108 seats and emerging as a dominant party in the state.

The party secured an impressive 34.92 percent vote share, dealing a major setback to traditional political heavyweights such as the DMK and AIADMK. Following the victory, Vijay was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on May 10.

The rapid rise of TVK has been further highlighted by its expanding membership base, which has now surpassed 2 crore. With this achievement, the party is being seen as one of the largest membership-based political movements to have emerged from South India.

Party cadres have been actively celebrating the milestone across social media platforms, hailing it as a reflection of growing public support and the party’s increasing influence in the state’s political landscape.