Police conduct sudden inquiry at Senthil Balaji’s residence

Chennai, June 20:

Police officials carried out a sudden inquiry at the Chennai residence of former Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji on Saturday, triggering fresh political buzz across the state.

Senthil Balaji, who has been facing multiple allegations, is already under investigation in connection with various cases.

One of the key allegations relates to an alleged Rs. 400 crore irregularity in the procurement of transformers during his tenure as Electricity Minister in the DMK government.

Adding to the controversy, the recent disappearance of hard disks containing important files from the Electricity Board office on Anna Salai had caused widespread concern. A case has been registered by the Chintadripet police in this regard.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate is also probing alleged money laundering linked to the case.

In this context, police visited Senthil Balaji’s residence at MRC Nagar in Chennai for inquiry.

However, the former minister was not present at his residence at the time of the visit.

Reports suggest that police were also looking for his brother Ashok in connection with the investigation. Officials from Karur are said to have arrived in Chennai to assist with the inquiry.

The sudden police action has stirred political circles, although authorities have not disclosed the exact purpose of the visit.

Chennai City Police confirmed that the inquiry did take place but stated that further details cannot be revealed at this stage.