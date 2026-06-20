EPS relative among leaders join TVK

Chennai, June 20:

In a significant political development, several leaders from other parties, including actor Mansoor Ali Khan and a relative of AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami, formally joined Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) at an event held at the party’s headquarters in Chennai on Saturday.

Among those who joined the party were former AIADMK minister Gomathi Srinivasan, Cumbum MLA Jeganath Mishra, actor Mansoor Ali Khan, and Menaka Balakrishnan, a relative of EPS. Jeganath Mishra also merged his outfit, Namathu Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, with TVK during the event.

Addressing the gathering, Sports Minister Adhav Arjuna said that all leaders joining TVK would be given due recognition within the party. He also criticised the AIADMK leadership, stating that veteran leader Sengottaiyan, who had voiced concerns when the party “deviated from its path,” was unfairly removed.

He further alleged that the coming together of AIADMK and DMK has led to dissatisfaction among party members, prompting many to shift their allegiance to TVK.

The event marks another boost for the ruling TVK as it continues to attract leaders from across the political spectrum.If needed, I can also make a sharper headline or a shorter breaking version.