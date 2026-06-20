IUML formally walks out of DMK alliance

Chennai, June 20:

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has formally announced its decision to walk out of the DMK alliance, citing the current political scenario and its evolving role in Tamil Nadu’s governance.

The announcement was made at the party’s Tamil Nadu State General Council meeting held on Saturday at Ramzan Mahal in Royapuram, Chennai, under the leadership of National President Prof. K.M. Kader Mohideen. State General Secretary K.A.M. Muhammed Abubacker delivered the welcome address.

The meeting began with a condolence resolution, followed by a series of key political and organizational resolutions. The Council expressed its gratitude to voters and alliance partners who supported IUML candidates A.M. Shahjahan and S.S.P. Syed Farooq Basha in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, leading to their victory.

The Council also congratulated Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader and Chief Minister Joseph Vijay for securing a decisive mandate and emerging as the single largest party. It appreciated the IUML leadership for taking a “historic and decisive” political stand in supporting the formation of the TVK government at a crucial time, thereby ensuring political stability in the state.

The meeting noted that IUML’s decision to extend support to TVK, and subsequently join the government, marked a significant milestone in the party’s political history in Tamil Nadu, including the induction of A.M. Shahjahan as a minister. The leadership was widely commended for this strategic move.

The Council also congratulated IUML leaders in Kerala for their strong performance in the recent Assembly elections, where the party won 22 out of 28 contested seats and secured ministerial representation in the United Democratic Front government.

In addition, the Council resolved to intensify organizational activities across districts, conduct political awareness meetings, and prepare for the upcoming local body elections. Training workshops for party functionaries and speakers at various levels will also be organized.

A key resolution called for ward delimitation in local bodies to be conducted based on population rather than households, to ensure fair representation, particularly for minority communities. The Council also urged the Tamil Nadu government to release Muslim life convicts who have served prolonged sentences, or at least extend parole until a final decision is taken.

A total of 14 resolutions were passed during the meeting, which was attended by 480 General Council members.If you want, I can also make a more punchy headline or a shorter breaking news version.