NEET re-exam tomorrow, NTA issues strict guidelines 

New Delhi, June 20:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the NEET UG 2026 re-examination on Sunday, June 21, across 551 cities in India and 14 centres abroad. Around 22 lakh candidates have registered for the retest, with nearly 18 lakh already downloading their admit cards.

The examination will be held in pen-and-paper mode from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. Candidates eligible for compensatory time, including persons with disabilities (PwD/PwBD), will be allowed to continue writing until 6.20 pm.

Ahead of the re-examination, the NTA has cautioned candidates against believing or circulating fake information regarding the question paper. Authorities have clarified that no individual, coaching institute, or online platform has access to the NEET question paper prior to the examination and advised students to ignore misleading social media posts.

As part of preparations, the agency is conducting a nationwide mock drill to ensure smooth, secure, and transparent conduct of the exam. The drill will begin at nodal centres around 1.30 pm, with more than two lakh personnel, including police and district administration officials, deployed to oversee the process.

Enhanced security arrangements have been put in place at all examination centres, including mandatory frisking and biometric verification. Candidates unable to complete biometric verification due to technical or physical issues will still be allowed to appear for the exam upon submitting a written undertaking.

The NTA has also issued detailed instructions regarding dress code and items permitted inside the exam hall. Candidates are advised to wear light clothing, with slippers or low-heeled footwear allowed. Those wearing religious or customary attire are required to report early for additional checks.

Candidates must carry their admit card with a passport-size photograph affixed, a valid original ID proof, and other relevant documents if applicable. Items such as mobile phones, electronic gadgets, study materials, handbags, and metallic accessories are strictly prohibited inside the examination hall. However, candidates with diabetes may carry permitted food items like fruits or sugar tablets with prior intimation.

The NEET UG 2026 examination was originally conducted on May 3 but was later cancelled due to a reported paper leak, prompting the re-examination.