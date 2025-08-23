Madras Race Club land to be converted into waterbody

The Tamil Nadu government has decided to convert 118 acres of land reclaimed from the Madras Race Club (MRC) into a waterbody to help control floods and improve groundwater recharge in South Chennai. The decision was finalised during a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam on August 19, with officials from the WRD, CMDA, GCC, and Horticulture Department present. The Tamil Nadu government has decided to convert 118 acres of land reclaimed from the Madras Race Club (MRC) into a waterbody to help control floods and improve groundwater recharge in South Chennai. The decision was finalised during a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam on August 19, with officials from the WRD, CMDA, GCC, and Horticulture Department present.

The Water Resources Department (WRD) will prepare a detailed plan for the site, located upstream of the shrinking Velachery lake. The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has already created four ponds on the land, with a combined storage capacity of 4.7 million cubic feet. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) southern bench has asked the state to maintain the status quo until a full report is submitted, as connected cases on the drastic reduction of Velachery lake are being heard.

The WRD also informed the NGT that a Rs 23.5 crore project is underway to desilt and deepen Velachery lake, which will increase its capacity by 22 per cent. Meanwhile, the MRC has disputed the government’s takeover, citing a lease valid until 2045. The matter is scheduled for further hearing in November.