Madras Race Club land to be converted into waterbody

The Tamil Nadu government has decided to convert 118 acres of land reclaimed from the Madras Race Club (MRC) into a waterbody to help control floods and improve groundwater recharge in South Chennai. The decision was finalised during a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam on August 19, with officials from the WRD, CMDA, GCC, and Horticulture Department present.
The Water Resources Department (WRD) will prepare a detailed plan for the site, located upstream of the shrinking Velachery lake. The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has already created four ponds on the land, with a combined storage capacity of 4.7 million cubic feet. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) southern bench has asked the state to maintain the status quo until a full report is submitted, as connected cases on the drastic reduction of Velachery lake are being heard.
The WRD also informed the NGT that a Rs 23.5 crore project is underway to desilt and deepen Velachery lake, which will increase its capacity by 22 per cent. Meanwhile, the MRC has disputed the government’s takeover, citing a lease valid until 2045. The matter is scheduled for further hearing in November.