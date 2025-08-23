BJP urges TN govt to ban children at political gatherings

The Tamil Nadu unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to introduce state-wide guidelines preventing the participation of children in political rallies and conferences. The Tamil Nadu unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to introduce state-wide guidelines preventing the participation of children in political rallies and conferences.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, BJP state spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad cited the recent Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) state conference, where infants and children as young as six months were present, as an example of unsafe practices.

He argued that such exposure violates constitutional provisions under Articles 21, 39(e), and 39(f), as well as child protection laws including the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, and the POCSO Act, 2012.

The BJP urged the government to ban the presence of children below 12 years of age at political events and to make political parties submit affidavits of compliance when applying for permits. Prasad further sought strict monitoring by law enforcement, accountability from senior police officials, and regular reporting to the Home Secretary.

He also recommended that the state work with the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, the Election Commission of India, district collectors, and police to ensure enforcement, alongside awareness campaigns for parents and communities.