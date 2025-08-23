TN to hold written exam on Nov 9 for 3,644 constable vacancies

The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has announced that a written examination will be conducted on November 9 to fill 3,644 vacant posts in the state police department. The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has announced that a written examination will be conducted on November 9 to fill 3,644 vacant posts in the state police department.

According to a notification issued on Thursday, the vacancies include 2,833 posts of Grade-II Police Constables, 180 Jail Warders in the Prisons and Correctional Services Department, and 631 Firemen in the Fire and Rescue Services Department.

Applications for the recruitment can be submitted through the official website jjj.tn.lk until September 21. Corrections, if any, can be made by September 25.

Eligibility & Reservations

Candidates must have passed Class 10 or its equivalent and should be between 18 and 26 years of age. The upper age limit varies based on community and category.

The notification further stated that 20% of the vacancies will be reserved for candidates who studied in Tamil medium. Other reservations will apply for wards of serving personnel, destitute widows, sportspersons, and ex-servicemen.

Eligible and interested candidates are advised to check the TNUSRB website for detailed information regarding the application process, syllabus, and examination guidelines.