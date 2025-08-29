DMK will win over 200 seats in 2026 polls: Udhayanidhi

​Udhayanidhi Stalin, the Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and Youth Wing Secretary of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), has expressed strong confidence that the DMK-led alliance will win more than 200 seats in the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections. ​Udhayanidhi Stalin, the Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and Youth Wing Secretary of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), has expressed strong confidence that the DMK-led alliance will win more than 200 seats in the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections.

​Speaking at various party events and public gatherings, Udhayanidhi Stalin has been rallying party members to begin preparations for the elections immediately. He has urged them to work tirelessly to ensure a historic victory that surpasses the party’s previous electoral performance.

​His confidence stems from the belief that the DMK government’s welfare schemes and “Dravidian model” of governance have been well-received by the public. He has asked party cadres to effectively communicate the benefits of these schemes to every household, emphasizing that the people who have benefited from the government’s initiatives are the party’s strongest campaigners.

​In response to criticism from the opposition, including AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Udhayanidhi Stalin has dismissed their claims as a sign of their inability to handle the DMK government’s success. He maintains that the DMK’s strong and united alliance, along with its principles, will ensure a decisive victory.

​The DMK leadership, including Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, has also been actively involved in setting this ambitious target. The Chief Minister has instructed party observers to engage in “micromanagement” and devise out-of-the-box strategies to secure a grand victory.