Asia Cup: India enters Super 4s

The Indian men’s hockey team delivered a thrilling 3-2 victory over Japan in their second Pool A clash of the Asia Cup on Sunday, securing a place in the highly anticipated Super 4s stage of the tournament. The match, played at the newly built Rajgir Hockey Stadium, kept fans on the edge of their seats with its electrifying pace and nail-biting finish.

India’s captain and drag-flick specialist Harmanpreet Singh led from the front, scoring twice in the 5th and 46th minutes, while forward Mandeep Singh opened the scoring in the 4th minute. For Japan, Kosei Kawabe showcased his skill with a brace, finding the net in the 38th and 59th minutes to keep his team in the contest until the very end.

This match was particularly memorable for India’s goalkeeper Krishan B Pathak, who earned his 150th international cap. His stellar saves played a crucial role in India’s triumph, especially as Japan pressed hard in the final quarter.

Explosive Start for India

India wasted no time asserting dominance. In the 4th minute, Sukhjeet Singh sliced through Japan’s defense to set up Mandeep Singh, who calmly slotted the ball home for India’s opening goal. Just a minute later, Harmanpreet Singh showcased his trademark drag-flick precision, converting a penalty corner to double India’s lead.

Japan, however, was quick to regroup. The visitors earned a penalty corner in the 13th minute but failed to capitalize, thanks to India’s resolute defense.

Japan’s Fightback

The second half saw Japan upping the tempo, and their persistence paid off when Kosei Kawabe scored in the 38th minute, cutting India’s lead to 2-1. The goal injected momentum into the Japanese attack, forcing India to stay alert at the back.

Harmanpreet struck again in the 46th minute, extending India’s lead to 3-1 with another expertly executed penalty corner. But Japan refused to back down, as Kawabe scored his second goal in the dying minutes (59th minute), setting up a tense finish. Despite the late scare, India held on to secure the all-important win.

Milestone for Pathak

The night was special for Krishan B Pathak, who earned his 150th international cap. Pathak’s composure and agility between the posts were instrumental in fending off Japan’s attacking waves, particularly in the closing moments of the game.

Road to Super 4s

With this victory, India became the first team from Pool A to book a berth in the Super 4s stage, showcasing their form and determination to defend their Asia Cup title. The match also demonstrated India’s depth, with key contributions from both senior players and youngsters.

The Rajgir Hockey Stadium, which hosted its first major international tournament, was buzzing with excitement as local fans cheered the home team’s impressive performance.

What’s Next

India will look to carry their momentum into the upcoming fixtures of the Super 4s stage. The defending champions are eyeing another Asia Cup title, and Sunday’s performance highlighted their ability to combine attacking flair with disciplined defense.