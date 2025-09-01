Ships leave for Gaza carrying aid

A flotilla of ships was preparing to set sail for the Gaza Strip on Sunday with humanitarian aid on board, while Israel stepped up its offensive on Gaza City and is limiting the deliveries of food and basic supplies in the north of the Palestinian territory.

The Global Sumud Flotilla will try to break the Israeli blockade of the Palestinian territory and bring humanitarian aid, food, water and medicine to Gaza.

The maritime convoy, made up of delegations from 44 countries, will be joined by more ships from ports in Italy, Greece, and Tunisia in the coming days, on its route from the western end of the Mediterranean to the Gaza Strip, according to organisers. They expect around 20 vessels in total once all are together.

Hours before their departure, boats flying Palestinian flags began docking in line at a pier in Barcelona, while hundreds of supporters wearing keffiyehs chanted “Free Palestine!” and “Boycott Israel!”

“The story here is about Palestine. The story here is how people are being deliberately deprived of the very basic means to survive,” said Swedish activist Greta Thunberg at a press conference.

“The story here is how the world can be silent and how those in power … are in every possible way betraying and failing Palestinians and all oppressed peoples of the world,” added Thunberg, who will be one of the most recognisable figures on the expedition, alongside actors Susan Sarandon and Liam Cunningham, as well as activists, politicians and journalists.