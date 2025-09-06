US Open: Alcaraz books berth in finals

New York, Sept 6: Carlos Alcaraz continued his stupendous run of form, advancing to the US Open 2025 men’s singles final after defeating 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic. In a largely one-sided semifinal on Friday, Alcaraz needed just two hours and 23 minutes to register a 6-4, 7-6 (4), 6-2 victory at Arthur Ashe Stadium. New York, Sept 6: Carlos Alcaraz continued his stupendous run of form, advancing to the US Open 2025 men’s singles final after defeating 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic. In a largely one-sided semifinal on Friday, Alcaraz needed just two hours and 23 minutes to register a 6-4, 7-6 (4), 6-2 victory at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The Spaniard returned to the US Open final for the first time since his breakthrough triumph as a teenager in 2022. This marks his eighth consecutive final on the ATP Tour. The clash also represented the first-ever meeting between Alcaraz and Djokovic at Flushing Meadows, with Alcaraz claiming his maiden win over the Serb on hard courts.

It’s a great feeling to reach the US Open final once again. It means a lot to me. It may not have been my best performance of the tournament, but I maintained a solid level from start to finish,” Alcaraz said in the on-court interview.