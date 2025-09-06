Team India begins preparations in Dubai

Dubai, Sept 6: Defending champions India had a full-fledged practice session at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Friday as they put the finishing touches to their Asia Cup preparations. India will open their campaign against hosts UAE on September 10, before facing arch-rivals Pakistan on September 14 and Oman on September 19. The playoffs begin on September 20. This was the first time the players trained together since the England Test series, which ended in a 2-2 draw last month. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav, vice-captain Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson, Jitesh Sharma, Tilak Varma and Abhishek Sharma all had extended batting stints in the nets. Dubai, Sept 6: Defending champions India had a full-fledged practice session at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Friday as they put the finishing touches to their Asia Cup preparations. India will open their campaign against hosts UAE on September 10, before facing arch-rivals Pakistan on September 14 and Oman on September 19. The playoffs begin on September 20. This was the first time the players trained together since the England Test series, which ended in a 2-2 draw last month. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav, vice-captain Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson, Jitesh Sharma, Tilak Varma and Abhishek Sharma all had extended batting stints in the nets.

Several senior players, including Gill, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Kuldeep Yadav, had a month’s rest ahead of the tournament. The team management did not hold a preparatory camp at the BCCI Centre of Excellence and instead chose to arrive early in Dubai to acclimatise.

At training, Gill, fresh from his exploits in leading the Test side in England, drew plenty of attention as the team went through fitness routines and light skills work.

Among the senior players, Jasprit Bumrah’s return to T20Is was also keenly observed.