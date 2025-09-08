Navarro criticises India again over Russian oil purchases

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro has once again criticised India for continuing to procure Russian oil.

In the last few weeks, Navarro has made a series of attacks on New Delhi for its energy ties with Russia.

“Wow. @elonmusk is letting propaganda into people’s posts. That crap note below is just that. Crap. India buys Russia oil solely to profiteer. It didn’t buy any before Russia invaded Ukraine. Indian govt spin machine moving high tilt. Stop killing Ukrainians. Stop taking American jobs,” Navarro said in a post on X on Saturday.

India has been maintaining that its energy procurement is driven by national interest and market dynamics.

Navarro was responding to a community note on his earlier post in which he had claimed that India’s purchase of Russian oil “feeds” the Russian “war machine”.

“India highest tariffs costs US jobs. India buys Russian oil purely to profit/Revenues feed Russia war machine. Ukrainians/Russians die. US taxpayers shell out more. India can’t handle truth/spins,” he had said.

The community note described Navarro’s claims as “hypocritical”.

“India’s legal, sovereign purchases of Russian oil for energy security do not violate international law. The US, while pressuring India, continues to import billions in Russian goods, like uranium, exposing a clear double standard,” it said.

According to X, community notes aim to create a “better-informed world” by empowering people on the social media platform to “collaboratively add context to potentially misleading posts”.