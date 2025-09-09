City of Austin Honours Dr. Ramesh Aravind at The Day of Gratitude Gala 

The Day of Gratitude Gala 2025 took place at the Austin Central Library Special Events Center. The event brought together leaders, changemakers, and community members to celebrate kindness, compassion, and gratitude.

The evening began with a welcome note from MJ Charmani, the founder. He spoke about the vision of The Day of Gratitude – to create a world where kindness and compassion are part of daily life. His words set the tone for the event.

A historic moment came when Austin Mayor Pro Tem Vanessa Fuentes presented an official proclamation. She declared August 23, 2025, as “Dr. Ramesh Aravind Day” in Austin, Texas. The honor recognized Dr. Aravind’s achievements as an actor, director, author, TEDx speaker, and motivational leader who has inspired millions.

Adding to the significance, a special letter from Texas Governor Greg Abbott was read by Michele Lau-Torres, Chief Learning Officer for the City of Austin. The Governor praised the Gala’s mission, remembered Nihal Charmani’s legacy, and urged Texans to live with gratitude, kindness, and compassion.

The highlight of the night was the keynote speech by Dr. Ramesh Aravind. His words inspired the audience to live with purpose and gratitude. His message touched people deeply and left a lasting impression.

The Gala also featured a panel discussion with visionary leaders: Dr. Ed Burger, CEO of St. David’s Foundation; Doniece Sandoval, CNN Hero; and David Gray, Homeless Strategy Officer for the City of Austin. The session, moderated by Michele Lau-Torres, focused on how gratitude-driven leadership can shape policy, philanthropy, and communities.