Vijay alters campaign route in Trichy after police restrictions

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor-turned-politician Vijay was forced to revise his campaign schedule in Trichy after police denied permission for his originally planned public address at the Chathiram bus stand, citing traffic congestion and security concerns.

Vijay, who has been touring across Tamil Nadu to strengthen his newly launched political party ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, was scheduled to take out a massive campaign in Trichy, a politically significant city in the Cauvery delta region. With the police objecting to the initial route, the TVK team quickly coordinated an alternative plan.

As per the revised schedule, the campaign began at TVS Tollgate and passed through Head Post Office, Mela Pudur, Palakkarai, and finally ended near the MGR statue in Marakkadai, close to the bustling Gandhi Market. The route was strategically chosen to ensure Vijay’s visibility among diverse sections of the public, including traders, students, and daily commuters.

To manage the anticipated heavy turnout, TVK arranged for temporary parking facilities at Star Theatre, Tamilsangam, and Gandhi Market. Party cadres were deployed across the city to regulate crowd movement and coordinate logistics, ensuring smooth passage for the rally.

Despite the last-minute changes, large crowds gathered along the streets to welcome Vijay. Supporters cheered, waved party flags, and chanted slogans in support of TVK, underscoring his rising popularity among urban youth and first-time voters.

Political observers note that Trichy holds symbolic importance in Tamil Nadu politics, as it has historically been a battleground for major Dravidian parties. Vijay’s campaign in the city is being viewed as a test of his party’s organizational strength and ability to mobilize masses ahead of next year’s elections.