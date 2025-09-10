TTV slams EPS over Thevar name for Madurai airport

The legacy of freedom fighter and community leader Muthuramalinga Thevar has become the center of a heated political debate in Tamil Nadu.

AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) recently suggested that the Madurai airport should be renamed after Thevar, sparking strong opposition.

Leaders like John Pandian and Krishnasamy objected to the proposal, warning that such a move could disturb the calm atmosphere in southern Tamil Nadu. They argued that renaming the airport in this manner could create unnecessary tension among communities.

AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran condemned EPS’s remarks. He said Madurai and its surrounding regions have remained peaceful, and dragging Thevar’s name into political games is unacceptable. Dhinakaran stressed that Thevar is a respected leader beyond caste or political boundaries and should not be used for short-term political gain.

“This will not be accepted by the people. Thevar’s contributions are remembered with pride, but using his name to divide society is wrong,” Dhinakaran stated.

The issue has now sparked a wider political debate. While EPS supporters argue it is a tribute to Thevar, critics see it as an attempt to stir emotions ahead of elections.

With passions running high, the demand has placed Thevar’s name at the heart of a new political clash between EPS and TTV Dhinakaran.