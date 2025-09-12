State govt forms TN Cashew Board

The Tamil Nadu government has established the Tamil Nadu Cashew Board with its headquarters in Cuddalore, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister MRK Panneerselvam announced on Friday.

The Chief Minister had announced in the 2025–26 Agriculture Budget that Rs 10 crore would be allocated to promote cashew cultivation, support cashew-based industries, and protect the welfare of workers in the sector.

The Board will be chaired by the Agriculture Minister, with a government-nominated Vice-Chairperson. Other members include the Agricultural Production Commissioner and Secretary as Member-Secretary, the Director of Horticulture and Plantation Crops, CEO of TNAPEx, Dean of Horticulture at Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, and two cashew farmers from major growing districts, totaling 12 members.

An Executive Committee has also been formed to coordinate the Board’s work. It will include officials from Horticulture, Finance, Agricultural Marketing, Labour, Agriculture, TN Agricultural University, two progressive farmers, and two industry representatives. The committee will meet quarterly or as needed.

The Board aims to achieve self-sufficiency in cashew production and reduce imports from African countries. It will provide farmers with high-yielding varieties, training on pest management, post-harvest technologies, processing support, export assistance, and welfare schemes for workers.

Minister Panneerselvam said the initiatives are expected to create new employment opportunities in cultivation, harvesting, and value addition, while strengthening Tamil Nadu’s cashew industry.