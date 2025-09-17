‘India will win over 20 medals in Para Athletics Worlds’

Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) President Devendra Jhajharia said he is confident that India will win more than 20 medals at the upcoming World Para Athletics Championships. The event will be held in New Delhi from September 27 to October 5 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

India is sending its largest-ever team of 73 athletes to the championship. The squad includes experienced names as well as 35 debutants, giving a mix of strength and fresh talent.

At the last edition in Kobe, Japan, India won 17 medals. Jhajharia believes the team is stronger this time and the home advantage will help surpass that mark.

Top athletes such as Sumit Antil, Nishad Kumar, Praveen Kumar, Simran Sharma, and Preeti Pal are expected to be strong contenders for medals. Sumit Antil, a two-time Paralympic gold medalist, will also be defending his world title.

This is the first time India will host the World Para Athletics Championships. More than 2,200 athletes and staff from 104 countries will take part, making it the biggest para sporting event in the country.

Jhajharia said the scale of the tournament and the support for Indian athletes will inspire the team to create history on home soil.