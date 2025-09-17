Bangladesh defeats Afghan

Bangladesh kept their Asia Cup 2025 campaign alive with a nail-biting eight-run victory over Afghanistan in a must-win Group B encounter at Abu Dhabi. The result not only restored their hopes of reaching the Super Four but also left the group wide open, with Sri Lanka still in contention.

Opting to bat first, Bangladesh made a steady start with opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim leading from the front. The left-hander anchored the innings with a composed 52, mixing caution with aggression against a disciplined Afghan attack. Though wickets fell at regular intervals, the middle order ensured the team maintained momentum. Contributions from Litton Das and Towhid Hridoy added crucial runs, taking the total to a competitive 154/5 at the end of 20 overs. Afghanistan’s bowlers, led by Rashid Khan and Naveen-ul-Haq, kept the pressure on, but Bangladesh’s batting depth ensured a respectable finish.

Chasing 155, Afghanistan began cautiously, with Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran looking to settle in. However, Bangladesh’s spinners soon tilted the balance. Nasum Ahmed bowled with control, removing Gurbaz, while Rishad Hossain struck twice in the middle overs, stalling Afghanistan’s scoring rate. Their spells proved decisive in creating scoreboard pressure.

Even as Afghanistan looked to rebuild, Bangladesh’s pace duo Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed maintained tight lines in the death overs. Mustafizur’s experience came to the fore as he mixed slower deliveries with yorkers, while Taskin’s raw pace earned him a wicket at a crucial juncture. Despite a late flourish from Najibullah Zadran, who threatened to snatch victory, Bangladesh held their nerve and closed out the game by restricting Afghanistan eight runs short of the target.

The victory showcased a balanced team performance. Tamim’s batting ensured Bangladesh had a solid platform, while the bowlers, especially Nasum and Rishad, showed maturity in handling the pressure. Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto praised his side for holding composure in a high-stakes game, highlighting the importance of teamwork in the win.

For Afghanistan, it was a case of missed opportunities. Their bowlers had kept Bangladesh within reach, but the batting unit faltered at key moments. The inability to rotate strike during the middle overs and the loss of set batsmen to soft dismissals hurt their chances. Coach Jonathan Trott acknowledged the fighting spirit of the team but admitted that improvements in finishing games are necessary.

With this result, Bangladesh remain firmly in contention for a Super Four spot. Group B now hangs in the balance, as Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan battle for qualification. The next set of matches will be decisive, with net run rate also likely to play a crucial role in deciding the semi-finalists.

For fans, the clash was a reminder of the unpredictability and excitement of the Asia Cup. Both teams fought hard, but Bangladesh’s ability to handle pressure in crunch moments ensured their campaign stays alive, setting the stage for even more thrilling contests ahead.