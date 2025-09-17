Smriti Mandhana reclaims No 1 in batting rankings

Indian opener Smriti Mandhana has reclaimed the top spot in the ICC Women’s ODI batting rankings after a series of consistent performances. The left-hander moved past Australia’s Beth Mooney to become the world’s No. 1 batter in the 50-over format.

Mandhana, who has been in excellent form recently, scored heavily in India’s home series and continued her fine touch in overseas matches. Her ability to anchor innings as well as accelerate under pressure has been a key factor in India’s batting line-up.

This is not the first time Mandhana has held the No. 1 position. She earlier achieved the milestone in 2019 and has regularly remained among the top-ranked batters in the world. Her latest rise highlights her dominance in women’s cricket over the years.

The rankings update also saw other Indian players make progress. Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues improved their positions, reflecting India’s strong batting contributions in recent games. Among bowlers, Deepti Sharma continued to feature in the top ten all-rounders’ list.

Mandhana’s return to the top is a big boost for India as they prepare for upcoming international fixtures, including the ICC Women’s Championship matches. With her current form, expectations will be high for her to lead India’s batting unit in major tournaments.

Cricket experts hailed her achievement as a reward for her consistency and ability to deliver against top sides. Mandhana’s rise also adds to the growing profile of Indian women’s cricket on the global stage.