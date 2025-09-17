Pak faces UAE in Asia Cup clash today

Dubai, Sept 17: Pakistan will take on the United Arab Emirates in a Group A match of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The game is scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM local time (8:00 PM IST). Dubai, Sept 17: Pakistan will take on the United Arab Emirates in a Group A match of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The game is scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM local time (8:00 PM IST).

This is a must-win contest for Pakistan, who are fighting to secure a place in the Super Four stage. A loss could put their campaign in serious danger, especially after the earlier controversies surrounding the team.

The UAE, meanwhile, will look to cause an upset and finish their group stage on a high. Their young squad has shown promise in patches, and they will rely on disciplined bowling to challenge Pakistan.

For Pakistan, the focus will be on their batting unit, which has struggled for consistency. Skipper Babar Azam will look to lead from the front, while the bowling attack featuring Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah is expected to play a key role.

The Dubai pitch has usually favored batting under lights, but spinners may also come into play as the game progresses. Both teams will need to manage pressure, with Pakistan carrying the bigger weight of expectations.

The result of this match will be crucial in shaping Group A’s standings, with India already through to the next stage. Pakistan will hope to overcome UAE and keep their Asia Cup hopes alive.