Israeli troops press forward into Gaza City

Gaza, Sept 19: The Palestinian death toll in the Israel-Hamas war surpassed 65,000, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, as Israeli troops and tanks pushed deeper into Gaza City and residents fled the devastated area. Gaza, Sept 19: The Palestinian death toll in the Israel-Hamas war surpassed 65,000, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, as Israeli troops and tanks pushed deeper into Gaza City and residents fled the devastated area.

Israel’s military said that air force and artillery units had struck the city over 150 times in the last few days, ahead of ground troops moving in. The strikes have toppled high-rise towers in areas densely populated by tent camps where thousands of Palestinians are sheltering. Israel claims the towers are being used by Hamas to surveil troops.

Overnight strikes killed at least 16 people, including women and children, hospital officials reported. The death count in Gaza reached 65,062, with another 165,697 wounded, since Hamas’ Oct 7, 2023, attack, said the Health Ministry, which is part of the Hamas-run government.