Nepal ministers inspect charred Parliament, order repairs

Three Nepalese ministers, including Energy Minister Kulman Ghising, Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal, and Finance Minister Rameshwor Khanal, have inspected the Parliament building that was set on fire by Gen Z protesters and ordered repair works for government buildings partially damaged during the violent protests last week.

The interim government has formed a taskforce to assess the damage incurred by the structures under its jurisdiction.

At least 72 people, including 3 policemen, died during the violent protests on September 8 and 9, leading to the ouster of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli.

The ministers held discussions with staff and officials regarding plans for reconstruction at the site.

They directed the government officials to clean the building and surrounding areas as soon as possible and will soon start works relating to preparing engineering design and construction in the same model.

The building was constructed with Chinese assistance. Official work relating to the federal Parliament will be carried out from the newly constructed Parliament building at Singhdurbar Secretariat for the time being.

Ghising directed for painting the exteriors of buildings that experienced only minor fires “to convey the message that we have risen from destruction,” promptly removing damaged vehicles in the ministry and office premises, and immediately assessing the extent of the damage.

The reconstruction will begin after seeking support from the government and Nepalis through the ‘Let us build our structures ourselves’ campaign.