Asia Cup: India beats Pak in Super 4 clash

Dubai, Sept 22: Dubai, Sept 22: India produced a commanding batting performance to defeat Pakistan by six wickets in their Asia Cup Super 4s clash on Sunday, with openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill taking centre stage.

Chasing a modest target of 172, India raced to 174 for four in just 18.5 overs, thanks to a blistering opening partnership that set the tone for the chase.

Sharma led the charge with a dazzling 74 off 39 balls, featuring six boundaries and five sixes, while Gill contributed a quickfire 47 off 28 deliveries. The duo stitched together a 105-run opening stand, helping India reach the 100-run mark in only 8.4 overs.

Their aggressive approach put Pakistan on the back foot and left little room for a counterattack.

Despite the early momentum, India faced a brief wobble when both openers departed in quick succession, and skipper Suryakumar Yadav fell for a duck.

However, Tilak Varma (30 not out) and Hardik Pandya (7 not out) calmly guided the team home, ensuring a comfortable six-wicket victory with more than an over to spare.

This result mirrored India’s earlier seven-wicket win over Pakistan in the group stage, reinforcing their dominance in the tournament so far.Earlier, India’s bowling attack had done the groundwork to restrict Pakistan to a competitive total of 171 for five. Shivam Dube was the standout with two crucial wickets, dismissing Sahibzada Farhan (58) and Saim Ayub (21), who had earlier combined for a 72-run second-wicket partnership.

Dube’s strikes stemmed the flow of runs at a crucial stage, while Hardik Pandya (1/29) and Kuldeep Yadav (1/31) also chipped in with key breakthroughs.

Pakistan’s innings had looked promising at 91 for one at the halfway mark, but India’s disciplined bowling prevented any late acceleration. Once again, as in their previous encounter, there was no handshake between India skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan captain Salman Agha at the toss, underscoring the tension between the two sides.

With this win, India not only cemented their supremacy over Pakistan in the Asia Cup but also strengthened their position in the Super 4s, keeping their campaign on track for a potential title clash.

India’s victory over Pakistan once again highlighted their depth and composure under pressure, with Sharma and Gill proving that the opening partnership can be both explosive and stabilising. While Pakistan showed glimpses of promise through Farhan and Ayub’s early partnership, India’s disciplined bowling and ability to capitalize on key moments prevented any late surge.