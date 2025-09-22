Swiatek wins Korea Open 

Top-seeded Iga Swiatek overcame a poor first set to beat No. 2-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova 1-6, 7-6 (3), 7-5 and win the Korea Open on Sunday.

Swiatek dropped her own serve five times, was edged out 6-2 in aces, had nine double-faults and even won fewer points than Alexandrova during a tight contest at Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center lasting close to three hours.

Even Swiatek could not believe how she did it.

“First of all, I want to congratulate Ekaterina for an amazing week and an amazing final,” said the No. 2-ranked Swiatek. “Honestly, I don’t know how I won it because you were playing great and I just tried to stay alive.”

She praised the performance of No. 11-ranked Alexandrova, who came out blazing to take the first set in 30 minutes.

It was the six-time Grand Slam champion’s third title of the year and 25th overall.