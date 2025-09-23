Iran’s nuclear chief in Moscow to sign key deal

The head of Iran’s atomic energy organisation, Mohammad Eslami, has arrived in Moscow for talks, Iranian state-run media said on Monday, as the UN considers whether to reimpose sanctions on Tehran over its nuclear programme.

On Friday, the 15-member UN Security Council rejected a draft resolution to permanently lift sanctions on Tehran, a move backed by Russia and China, and who oppose efforts by Britain, France and Germany to reimpose UN sanctions.

The European nations accuse Tehran of failing to abide by a 2015 deal with world powers that aimed to prevent it from developing a nuclear weapon. Iran denies having any such intention and Russia says it supports Tehran’s right to peaceful nuclear energy.