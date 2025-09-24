Undernutrition Increases Risk of Obesity and Diabetes

Undernutrition, often linked to insufficient food intake or poor-quality diets, is emerging as a significant health concern in India. While many associate undernutrition with underweight individuals, it can also lead to obesity and diabetes. This paradox occurs when the body lacks essential nutrients, prompting it to store fat more efficiently, increasing the risk of obesity. Undernutrition, often linked to insufficient food intake or poor-quality diets, is emerging as a significant health concern in India. While many associate undernutrition with underweight individuals, it can also lead to obesity and diabetes. This paradox occurs when the body lacks essential nutrients, prompting it to store fat more efficiently, increasing the risk of obesity.

Additionally, undernutrition can disrupt the body’s ability to process sugars, leading to insulin resistance. This condition is a precursor to Type 2 diabetes. The combination of inadequate nutrition and poor dietary habits, such as high consumption of processed foods, exacerbates these health risks.

Addressing undernutrition requires a holistic approach. Ensuring access to balanced diets rich in essential nutrients is crucial. Public health initiatives should focus on educating communities about the importance of nutrition and promoting healthier food choices to combat these emerging health threats.