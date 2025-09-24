India has consistently defended its energy trade with Russia, stating that it does not violate any international laws. Indian officials have also pointed out the hypocrisy of Western nations, noting that both the European Union and the United States continue to purchase Russian goods worth billions of dollars. New Delhi maintains that, like any major economy, it will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security.

The U.S. administration’s approach, including the imposition of tariffs on Indian goods and threats of secondary sanctions, has raised concerns about the potential impact on global trade relations. While the U.S. has targeted India, it has so far spared China from similar punitive measures. This selective approach has led to questions about the consistency and fairness of U.S. foreign policy, especially as European nations continue to engage in trade with Russia. The situation underscores the complexities of balancing geopolitical objectives with economic interests in a globalized world.