Kishore starrer Mellisai explores father-daughter bond

Veteran actor Kishore will play the lead in Mellisai, an upcoming feature from Hashtag FDFS Productions that promises a deeply emotional and poetic story about the timeless bond between a father and daughter. Directed and written by Dhirav, known for the award-winning Veppam Kulir Mazhai, the film explores love, ambition, failure, and success across two parallel timelines.

Kishore brings his signature intensity to the role of the father, while Subatra Robert, celebrated for Pariyerum Perumal and Jai Bhim, plays the daughter, anchoring the story’s emotional core. The ensemble cast also includes George Mariyan, Harish Uthaman, Jaswant Manikandan, Dhananya, and Proactive Prabakar, adding depth and authenticity to the narrative.

The film’s technical team features Shankar Rangarajan on music and Devaraj Pugazhendi handling cinematography. Dhirav has penned the lyrics, continuing his multi-faceted creative approach. Produced by Hashtag FDFS Productions, Mellisai follows the success of their previous award-winning venture and aims to captivate audiences with its soulful storytelling and poetic treatment of human emotions.