INDI Alliance has no future: BJP

New Delhi, May 5:

In the lead in West Bengal and Assam, the BJP on Monday said the election results have exposed “deep cracks” in the INDIA bloc and that the opposition alliance has no future.

The party also hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying he has failed to effectively steer the alliance and is again absent on the counting day.

The BJP was forging a possible victory path in West Bengal with leads in 192 seats against the ruling TMC’s 94. It is also surging ahead in Assam, according to trends on the Election Commission website.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said the election outcome has exposed deep cracks within the opposition bloc. “The biggest takeaway of this election is that the ‘INDI’ alliance has completely broken and vanished. Rahul Gandhi has failed to lead the alliance. It was shown in the entire election that Rahul Gandhi failed to handle the ‘INDI’ alliance,” Poonawalla said in a post on X.