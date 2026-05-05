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TMC offices vandalised; BJP denies involvement

Flex boards, party banners and festoons at Trinamool Congress offices across West Bengal were allegedly defaced and damaged following the BJP’s landslide victory in the Assembly polls, even as the saffron party denied any role in the incidents, officials said on Monday.
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Kolkata, May 5:

Flex boards, party banners and festoons at Trinamool Congress offices across West Bengal were allegedly defaced and damaged following the BJP’s landslide victory in the Assembly polls, even as the saffron party denied any role in the incidents, officials said on Monday.
The TMC claimed that hours after poll trends became clear, “miscreants” gathered outside its offices at Baruipur in South 24 Parganas, Tufanganj in Cooch Behar and Panihati in North 24 Parganas and vandalised them.

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