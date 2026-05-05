TVK’s Vijayprabhu tops TN with record vote count

Chennai, May 5:

In a notable outcome of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, first-time candidate M. L. Vijayprabhu of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam emerged as the highest vote-getter in the state, securing an impressive 1,90,462 votes from the Madavaram constituency.

His performance stood out across Tamil Nadu, surpassing all other candidates in total votes polled. In comparison, his nearest rival S. Sudharsanam of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam garnered 95,477 votes, trailing by a significant margin.

Vijayprabhu’s emphatic victory is being seen as a major boost for TVK, especially as the party made a strong debut in the Assembly elections.

The Madavaram result drew widespread attention, highlighting the scale of voter support for the party’s candidates.