Gold prices dip slightly in TN

Chennai, May 5:

Gold prices in Tamil Nadu witnessed a slight decline on Monday, offering minor relief to buyers after recent fluctuations in the market.

The price of 22-carat gold has dipped marginally to around ₹13,700 per gram, while 24-carat gold is now priced at approximately ₹14,950 per gram in Chennai and other parts of the State.

For bulk purchases, 22K gold is trading near ₹1.37 lakh per 10 grams, and 24K gold around ₹1.49 lakh per 10 grams, reflecting a small drop compared to the previous trading session.

Market analysts attribute the decline to easing international gold rates and slight strengthening of the rupee, along with subdued local demand. Jewellers say the dip, though marginal, may encourage cautious buying in the coming days.