DMK Minister loses by one vote 

Chennai, May 5:

In one of the most dramatic moments of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, senior Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader K.R. Periyakaruppan lost the Tiruppattur seat by just one vote, underlining how every single ballot can change an election.

Periyakaruppan, a sitting minister, was defeated by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam candidate Seenivasa Sethupathy, who secured 83,375 votes—just one more than the DMK leader.

The razor-thin margin has sparked widespread attention, becoming one of the closest electoral contests in recent memory and a powerful reminder of the value of each vote in a tightly fought democracy.