Lotus blooming from Gangotri to Gangasagar, says PM Modi

New Delhi, May 5:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the lotus is now blooming from Gangotri to Gangasagar with the BJP’s historic victory in West Bengal and asked all parties to work for change, not revenge, and ensure that the state’s future trumps over fear.

Addressing BJP workers at the party headquarters after the win in assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry, Modi said it was a special day in many ways as it heralds a bright future for the country.

“It is a day of trust in the great democracy of India, trust in the politics of performance, trust in the resolve of stability, trust in the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat.

“I bow before the people of West Bengal, Assam, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Keralam,” he said at the victory celebration event where BJP President Nitin Nabin, Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, among others, were present.

Modi said on November 14 last year, when the Bihar election results came in, he told the BJP workers from this very spot that the Ganga flows onward from Bihar all the way to Ganga Sagar (in West Bengal).

“And today, with victory in West Bengal, from Gangotri (Uttarakhand) to Ganga Sagar (West Bengal), it is nothing but the lotus in full bloom. Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal today, in these states surrounding Mother Ganga, there are BJP-NDA governments,” he said.

Democracy, not fear, won in this festival of democracy in West Bengal, Modi said.

When the BJP has won in Bengal, there should be talk of ‘badlav’ (change) not ‘badla’ (revenge), ‘bhavishya’ (future) not ‘bhay’ (fear), he said.