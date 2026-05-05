Historic Assam mandate reflects people’s trust in BJP’s governance: Sonowal

Guwahati, May 5:

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday termed the BJP-led NDA’s performance in the Assam Assembly elections as a “historic victory”, attributing it to the development-oriented governance under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the “double-engine” government.

Speaking to reporters as counting of votes progressed, Sonowal said the scale of the mandate reflects the people’s strong and positive support for the BJP and its allies from the very beginning. He added that the alliance is heading towards a massive tally, underlining the depth of public trust in its leadership. The Union Minister said the NDA government has created a powerful environment of development in Assam, which has translated into greater opportunities for social justice and economic empowerment.