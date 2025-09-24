Draupathi 2 wraps up shoot, Gears for release

As Navaratri celebrations continue, the makers of Draupathi 2 have shared good news. The much-awaited historical drama has completed its shoot, finishing with the Ariyallur schedule. Directed by Mohan G, the film stars Richard Rishi in the lead. As Navaratri celebrations continue, the makers of Draupathi 2 have shared good news. The much-awaited historical drama has completed its shoot, finishing with the Ariyallur schedule. Directed by Mohan G, the film stars Richard Rishi in the lead.

The movie, produced by Chola Shakkaravarthi under Netaji Productions in association with G.M Film Corporation, is a Tamil-Telugu bilingual. It features Rakshana Indusudan as the female lead, with Natti Natraj, Y. G. Mahendran, Nadodigal Barani, Vel Ramamoorthy, and several others in key roles.

Director Mohan G thanked the producer for his support, while Shakkaravarthi called the journey inspiring and promised more films ahead. With post-production in progress, Draupathi 2 is expected to release in December, bringing audiences a grand 14th-century historical action drama with music by Ghibran Vaibodha and visuals by Philip R. Sundar.