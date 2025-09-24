India Post, Hombale Films honour Kantara with special cover

Bengaluru, Sept 24: India Post’s Karnataka Postal Circle, in collaboration with Hombale Films, has released a Special Cover, two Picture Postcards, and a Cancellation Stamp celebrating Karnataka’s cultural heritage as depicted in the National Award-winning film Kantara. Bengaluru, Sept 24: India Post’s Karnataka Postal Circle, in collaboration with Hombale Films, has released a Special Cover, two Picture Postcards, and a Cancellation Stamp celebrating Karnataka’s cultural heritage as depicted in the National Award-winning film Kantara.

The release, held in Bengaluru on September 22, was unveiled by Kantara creator Rishab Shetty, along with Postal Services Director Sri Sandesh Mahadevappa, Chief Postmaster H M Manjesha, and Hombale Films producer Vijay Kiragandur.

The Cancellation Stamp features the Bootha Kola ritual, a sacred tradition central to Kantara. Speaking at the event, Shetty said, “This is an honour not just for the film, but for the culture and people who inspired it.” He also signed a postcard with the words Kayakave Kailasa, echoing the film’s message on the sanctity of labour.

Producer Vijay Kiragandur called the initiative a proud moment, adding that such recognition helps preserve Karnataka’s heritage for future generations.

The release is seen as a tribute to Karnataka’s spiritual traditions, blending India Post’s legacy with cinema’s role in showcasing culture.