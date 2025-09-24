Super Typhoon Ragasa kills 3 in Philippines

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) reported two more deaths and six missing persons on Tuesday in connection with super typhoon Ragasa, which struck northern Philippines on Monday, raising the overall death toll to three.

According to the PCG, a fishing boat carrying 13 fishermen sank off the coast of Sta. Ana town in Cagayan province. One person died, six remain missing, and six others were rescued. Authorities said the boat capsized due to strong waves while anchored and seeking shelter, reports Xinhua news agency.

In another incident, coast guard personnel recovered the body of a 67-year-old man on the shoreline of Agoo town in La Union. He had gone missing after slipping into a river on Monday. Local authorities also confirmed that a 74-year-old man died in Tuba town, Benguet province, when his vehicle was struck by a landslide that also hit three other cars while he was traveling along a highway.

Ragasa exited the Philippines on Tuesday morning, but the storm continues to impact neighbouring countries. In Laos, residents have been warned of potential thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds as the typhoon moves through the region. A low-pressure system has passed over northern and central Laos, bringing widespread rain. The Department of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued flash flood and landslide warnings, urging people to remain alert.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong raised the No. 8 Northwest Gale or Storm Signal for super typhoon Ragasa on Tuesday afternoon, the third-highest alert under the city’s typhoon system. The observatory reported that Ragasa was centred about 380 km southeast of Hong Kong at 2 p.m. local time and is forecast to remain at super typhoon intensity, approaching the Pearl River Estuary on Wednesday morning. Local winds are expected to strengthen, and storm surge could raise water levels along the coast by about two meters.

The Hong Kong Observatory urged the public to take precautions at home, avoid dangerous areas, and follow updates on the evolving weather situation.