UK considers visa fee waiver to attract global talent

London, Sept 24: The UK government is exploring waiving visa fees for top-tier global talent, including scientists, academics, and digital experts, as part of efforts to boost economic growth and innovation.

The proposal could remove the £766 visa application fee and £1,035 annual health surcharge for individuals from top universities or award recipients. It also aims to streamline the application process to make it more accessible for high-skilled professionals.

Introduced in 2020, the UK Global Talent Visa offers fast-track settlement and flexibility by not being tied to a specific employer. The move comes after the U.S. introduced high H-1B visa fees, prompting the UK to position itself as a more attractive destination for global talent.

While no formal announcement has been made, the initiative signals the UK’s commitment to drawing the best professionals worldwide.