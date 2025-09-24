US proposes changes to H-1B visa program

Washington, Sept 24: The United States has proposed changes to the H-1B visa program just days after President Donald Trump signed a proclamation to limit it. Washington, Sept 24: The United States has proposed changes to the H-1B visa program just days after President Donald Trump signed a proclamation to limit it.

The Department of Homeland Security’s proposal aims to replace the current lottery system with a “weighted selection process” that gives preference to higher-skilled and higher-paid applicants, while still allowing employers to hire workers at all wage levels.

Under the new system, workers in the highest wage category, earning $162,528 a year, would have four entries in the selection pool, while those in the lowest category would have only one entry.

Last week, Trump also announced a $100,000 fee for each new H-1B application. The visa program allows US companies to hire skilled foreign workers in sectors such as technology and engineering.