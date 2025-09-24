I ended 7 unendable wars including India & Pak: Trump 

United Nations, Sept 24: US President Donald Trump, speaking at the 80th United Nations General Assembly, claimed that in seven months his administration had ended seven conflicts around the world. United Nations, Sept 24: US President Donald Trump, speaking at the 80th United Nations General Assembly, claimed that in seven months his administration had ended seven conflicts around the world.

“They said they were unendable. Some lasted 31 years, one lasted 36 years. I ended seven wars and in all cases thousands were being killed,” Trump said.

He listed conflicts involving Cambodia and Thailand, Serbia, Congo and Rwanda, Pakistan and India, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, and Armenia and Azerbaijan as those he had resolved.

Trump again repeated his claim that he helped broker peace between India and Pakistan earlier this year in May. India has strongly denied this, saying no such intervention took place.