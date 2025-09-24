China’s top scientist held for corruption

Beijing, Sept 24: Beijing, Sept 24: Yu Faxin, a leading Chinese scientist specializing in the development of semiconductor chips for military weapon systems, has been detained by anti-corruption authorities in central China. His company, Zhejiang Great Microwave Technology, confirmed the detention in a statement released on September 23. Yu is also a distinguished professor at Zhejiang University’s School of Aeronautics and Astronautics in Hangzhou.

The exact charges against Yu have not been disclosed, but his detention is part of a broader crackdown on corruption within China’s defense and aerospace sectors. This move underscores President Xi Jinping’s ongoing efforts to root out graft within the military-industrial complex. Yu’s company, Great Microwave Technology, is known for supplying chips integral to various military applications. The company’s shares have been suspended from trading on the Shanghai Stock Exchange following the announcement.

Yu’s detention adds to a series of high-profile cases involving senior figures in China’s military and defense industries. In recent months, several top officials, including former defense ministers and senior generals, have been investigated or removed from their positions due to alleged corruption. These developments highlight the Chinese government’s intensified scrutiny of its defense sector.

The Chinese Communist Party’s Central Commission for Discipline Inspection has not yet issued an official statement regarding Yu’s case. As investigations continue, the international community watches closely, given the strategic significance of China’s defense industry.

Yu Faxin’s detention marks another significant development in China’s ongoing anti-corruption campaign, reflecting the government’s commitment to addressing misconduct within its powerful defense establishment.