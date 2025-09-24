Pakistan beats SL by five wickets 

Abu Dhabi, Sept 24: Pakistan survived a scare to beat Sri Lanka by five wickets in a Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2025. Abu Dhabi, Sept 24: Pakistan survived a scare to beat Sri Lanka by five wickets in a Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2025.

Choosing to bowl first, Pakistan restricted Sri Lanka to 133/8. Shaheen Shah Afridi starred with three wickets. Pakistan started their chase well but then lost four wickets in just 17 balls, giving Sri Lanka a chance.

Hussain Talat (32* and two wickets) and Mohammad Nawaz (38*) steadied the innings and guided Pakistan to victory. For Sri Lanka, Kamindu Mendis scored 50, and Wanindu Hasaranga contributed with 15 runs, two wickets, and a catch.

The win keeps Pakistan in the race for the Asia Cup final. Sri Lanka, with two Super Four defeats, now need a big turn of events to qualify.