ODI rankings: Mandhana continues to lead 

Dubai, Sept 24: As the Women’s World Cup approaches, the latest ICC Women’s ODI Player Rankings have been released, highlighting notable performances from players worldwide. Dubai, Sept 24: As the Women’s World Cup approaches, the latest ICC Women’s ODI Player Rankings have been released, highlighting notable performances from players worldwide.

Indian opener Smriti Mandhana maintains her position at the top of the ODI batting rankings, achieving a career-high rating of 818 points. Despite India’s 2-1 series loss to Australia, Mandhana’s consistent performances, including two centuries in the series, have solidified her status as the world’s leading batter.

India Today

South Africa’s Tazmin Brits has made a remarkable ascent in the rankings, moving up 15 places to secure the fifth position. This surge follows her career-best innings of an unbeaten 171 runs off 141 balls against Pakistan, which included 20 fours and four sixes.

Other notable advancements include Australia’s Beth Mooney, who climbed two spots to third, and Pakistan’s Sidra Amin, who rose 10 places to 13th. In the all-rounder category, India’s Deepti Sharma moved up two positions to fifth, while South Africa’s Marizanne Kapp ascended to second, just behind Australia’s Ashleigh Gardner.

With the Women’s World Cup commencing on September 30 in India and Sri Lanka, these rankings reflect the players’ preparations and performances leading up to the tournament.