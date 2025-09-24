Tamim Iqbal slams govt interference in BCB polls

The build-up to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) elections has turned stormy with former captain Tamim Iqbal alleging government interference and procedural violations. Tamim, who is contesting against incumbent president Aminul Islam Bulbul, voiced his frustration over irregularities in finalising the councillor list.

Addressing a press conference, Tamim said his only demand was a “fair election.” He criticised repeated deadline extensions for councillor nominations—first due on September 17, then pushed to September 19 and September 21—saying decisions were taken without proper approval.The veteran opener also hit out at the use of ad-hoc committees to determine councillor eligibility, calling it unconstitutional. “If councillors are selected by committees instead of the proper process, then this is not an election, it’s a selection,” Tamim remarked.