Modi attacks RJD over past governance

Modi made the remarks while virtually launching the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, under which 75 lakh women in Bihar received Rs 10,000 each to support self-employment and livelihood activities.

The Rs 7,500-crore scheme is an initiative of the NDA government in the state aimed at promoting women’s economic empowerment.

While the PM launched the scheme virtually from Delhi, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his deputy Samrat Choudhary, and several Union and state ministers joined it through video conference from Patna. A large number of women of the state also joined it virtually.

“Women of Bihar suffered a lot under the RJD rule… There were no roads, law and order was pathetic… but now women feel safe and secure under the Nitish Kumar government. Hence, they must ensure that RJD and its allies never return to power,” Modi said.

Stressing that the NDA government in Bihar was working for women empowerment, he said the state would soon have the maximum number of ‘Lakhpati Didis’ in the country.